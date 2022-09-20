Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,982. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

