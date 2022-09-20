Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,806,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,558. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

