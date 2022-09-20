Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. 335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,900. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

