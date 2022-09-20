Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $274.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,435. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

