Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

DWAHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 219,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.