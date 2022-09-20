Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.26. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1,114 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,841,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,328,853.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $47,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,841,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,328,853.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.