Cyclub (CYCLUB) Market Cap Tops $12.48 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub launched on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cyclub’s official website is cyclub.io.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

