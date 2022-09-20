CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,200.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 904,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 479.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 973,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 805,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 791,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,757. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.44. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

