Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:CBP traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.02). 3,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39. The company has a market capitalization of £167.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,272.73. Curtis Banks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($3.75).

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

