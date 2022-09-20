Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Curtis Banks Group Price Performance
LON:CBP traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.02). 3,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39. The company has a market capitalization of £167.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,272.73. Curtis Banks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($3.75).
About Curtis Banks Group
