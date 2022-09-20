Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Cummins worth $94,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Cummins by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.47 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

