CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,770,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,618,487 shares of company stock worth $46,697,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 29.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 289,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 298,421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 79,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,237. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

