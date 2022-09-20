Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0498 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $14,716.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptonovae launched on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,456,792 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

