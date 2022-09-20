Crowny Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $134,389.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $977,887.94 and approximately $134,389.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010685 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064433 BTC.

Crowny Profile

CRWNY is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

