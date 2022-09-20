CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. 44,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.98. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.14.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.