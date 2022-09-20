Critical Analysis: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materialise and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $232.69 million 2.58 $15.56 million $0.28 39.54 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.27 $6.82 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

35.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Materialise and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 1 1 0 2.50 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Materialise presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.78%. Given Materialise’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 6.76% 6.25% 3.49% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Materialise beats CLPS Incorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The company's Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. Its Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Rating)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

