Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,062 shares of company stock worth $252,770. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,874. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

