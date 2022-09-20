CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $51.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE CRH opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

