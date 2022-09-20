Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. 572,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 2.80. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,871.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

