Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

IJH stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.22. 81,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

