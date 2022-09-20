Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 2,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,110. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $149,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $149,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $130,508.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,164.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,092. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

