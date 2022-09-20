COVA (COVA) Hits Market Cap of $125,339.91

COVA (COVA) traded down 91% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $125,339.91 and $15.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00867783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

