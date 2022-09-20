Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $14.48

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $530.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $14.48 or 0.00076271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00088436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007819 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

