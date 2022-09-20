Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $14.48

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $530.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $14.48 or 0.00076271 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00088436 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020634 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031284 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007819 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008886 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
