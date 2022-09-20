Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 139306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$515.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.