Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corteva by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.