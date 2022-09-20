Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOL remained flat at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

