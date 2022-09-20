Copiosa Coin Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $66,408.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.