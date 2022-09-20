Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.09. 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. Copart has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,142,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after buying an additional 913,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Copart by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after buying an additional 690,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

