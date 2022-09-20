CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.99

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 394229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

CONX Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

