Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 65,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.34. 40,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,610. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.