Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

