Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,331. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

