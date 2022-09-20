Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 134,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

