Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 934,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.10. 27,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

