Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.11. 30,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.