Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $389,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 30,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,755. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

