Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

