Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $455,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNW traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $73.26. 41,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,793. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

