Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $403,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Cfra increased their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

