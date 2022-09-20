Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

UDR Stock Down 3.3 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.31. 116,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.