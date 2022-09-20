Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:UDR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 116,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.