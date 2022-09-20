Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.13. 247,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.