Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,653. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.