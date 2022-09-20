Contrasting Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Resource and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gold Resource presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Gold Resource’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

This table compares Gold Resource and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.21 $8.03 million $0.13 13.15 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,095.03 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -9.00

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70% Gold Reserve N/A -18.11% -17.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Gold Reserve on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

