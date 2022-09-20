Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,734. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

