Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Ready Capital comprises about 2.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

