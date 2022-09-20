Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $446,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.