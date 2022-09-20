Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

