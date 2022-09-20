Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

