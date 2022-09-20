Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after buying an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Globus Medical by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 192,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $13,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globus Medical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 162,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. 14,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

