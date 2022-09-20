Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

PHO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

